Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Magdalene Soignet
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Magdalene Lirette Soignet


1933 - 2020
Magdalene Lirette Soignet Obituary
Magdalene Lirette Soignet, 86, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was a native of Theriot and a resident of Gray.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until service time. Memorial services will follow visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial to be held privately at a later date.

Magdalene is survived by her children, Malinda Bessette and husband Ronald, Ralph Soignet Sr. and wife Frances "Cissy" Soignet, Shela Soignet Sharp, Steven Soignet, Timothy Soignet and wife Melanie Soignet; grandchildren, Lisa Wallace, Harvey Sharp III, Corey Soignet, Joshua Sharp, Stefanie Bessette, Aaron Soignet, Jeffrey Bessette, Jessie Foret and Haley Foret; and 16 great grandchildren.

Magdalene is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raoul Soignet; parents, Willie and Melinda DeHart Lirette; grandson, Ralph "RJ" Soignet Jr.; brothers, Jack, Robert, Wilven, Edison, Jessie, Andrew, Johnny and Albert Lirette; sisters, Angeline Lirette Daisy and Julia Lirette Champagne.

Magdalene was one of a kind and lived her life for her children. She was a perfectionist; her home was immaculate, and her flower beds were always beautiful. Magdalene was strong-willed but loving. The importance of family was instilled in her children and passed on to their children. Magdalene was a beautiful soul that will be missed dearly. Her time on earth was purposely filled with love and leaves a legacy behind. She is now reunited with her husband and she rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Robin and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice.

The Soignet family request in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the .

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve Magdalene Soignet family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Jan. 22, 2020
