Majesta "Jaby" Joseph Luke, age 69, a native of Dulac and resident of Montegut, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Chauvin.



"Jaby" is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Marie Luke; sons, Jaby "JJ" Luke, Frankie Luke and wife Alicia, Tyler Luke and wife Nicole; three grandchildren, Blair, Julez, Jonas; brother, Terry Luke and wife Lillian; sisters-in-law, Ann Luke, Gloria Luke, Mona Luke; brothers-in-law, Walter Marcel, Jackie Marie and wife Sherry; mother-in-law, Della L. Marie; and numerous extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Sr. and Edna Luke; brothers, Sidney Luke, Anthony Luke, Peter Luke, Whitney Luke Jr.; sister, Diane Marcel; father-in-law, Allen Marie Sr.; and brother-in-law, Allen Marie Jr.



"Jaby" was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He worked and retired as a trucker for ACME Truck Line. He enjoyed cutting grass and watering his fruit trees. He had a passion for classic cars, cooking and making desserts. He also gave each of his sons two brothers. He was also deeply devoted to his grandchildren and spent every moment he could with them.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all their family and friends who cared for him through this difficult time. He greatly enjoyed the visits and calls.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is proud to serve The Luke Family. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 7 to July 8, 2019