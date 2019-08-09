Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Makayla Gregoire
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Makayla Gregoire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Makayla Nychell Gregoire


2003 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Makayla Nychell Gregoire Obituary
Makayla Nychell Gregoire, age 16, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Aug. 9 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service, officiated by Matthew Sykes, will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Makayla is survived by her parents, Michael C. Gregoire and Reva A. Hood; sister, Sofia Gregoire; paternal grandfather, Gary Gregoire and wife, Tammy; paternal grandmother, Leslie Naquin; maternal grandfather, Malcom "Lucky" Hood and wife Sheila Hood; paternal great grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Gregoire; Judy Verdin, godfather, Blake Parfait; Nanny Valerie Trujillo-Rolland, Laura Gregoire and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Evelina Bessie Smith Hood; unborn uncle, Malcom Hood Jr.; maternal great grandparent, Ernest Autin Sr. and wife Wilma Dean V. Autin.

Makayla was a loving daughter, granddaughter, great-grandaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. She always got a kick out of getting someone mad and letting you know if she was mad. She enjoyed playing board games, eating spicy foods like Hot Cheetos and Buffalo Wings, and spending time with her numerous cousins.

She enjoyed spending time and goofing off with her cousin also known as her best friend Darian Bailey. She was a hardworking young woman who took initiative to reach her goals of speaking Spanish, learning geometry before her school courses and looked forward to getting her driver's license. Also, if there was a way to make money, she was with it. She also loved babies and young children. They seemed to gravitate toward her, and she loved caring for them.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Makayla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now