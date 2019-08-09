|
|
Makayla Nychell Gregoire, age 16, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Aug. 9 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service, officiated by Matthew Sykes, will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Makayla is survived by her parents, Michael C. Gregoire and Reva A. Hood; sister, Sofia Gregoire; paternal grandfather, Gary Gregoire and wife, Tammy; paternal grandmother, Leslie Naquin; maternal grandfather, Malcom "Lucky" Hood and wife Sheila Hood; paternal great grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Gregoire; Judy Verdin, godfather, Blake Parfait; Nanny Valerie Trujillo-Rolland, Laura Gregoire and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Evelina Bessie Smith Hood; unborn uncle, Malcom Hood Jr.; maternal great grandparent, Ernest Autin Sr. and wife Wilma Dean V. Autin.
Makayla was a loving daughter, granddaughter, great-grandaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. She always got a kick out of getting someone mad and letting you know if she was mad. She enjoyed playing board games, eating spicy foods like Hot Cheetos and Buffalo Wings, and spending time with her numerous cousins.
She enjoyed spending time and goofing off with her cousin also known as her best friend Darian Bailey. She was a hardworking young woman who took initiative to reach her goals of speaking Spanish, learning geometry before her school courses and looked forward to getting her driver's license. Also, if there was a way to make money, she was with it. She also loved babies and young children. They seemed to gravitate toward her, and she loved caring for them.
