Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Malachi Daniel Nelton Obituary
Malachi Daniel Nelton, of Montegut, passed away on July 2, 2019.

Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Janea Nelton; sisters, Michaela and Maci Babin; brother, Jace Ordoyne; grandparents, Lloyd Sr. and Grace Nelton; uncle, Lloyd Nelton Jr.; step-uncles, Matthew (Miranda) McElroy and Scott (Lyn) McElroy; step-great-grandparents, C. David and Lea McElroy; cousin, Melody McElroy; and Godmother, Wendy Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jane Leboeuf Nelton; great grandmothers, Theresa Nelton and Rita LeBoeuf; great-grandfathers, Elmore Nelton Sr. and Emile LeBoeuf.
Malachi was loved by many and will always be Mommy's Little Angel

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 7 to July 8, 2019
