Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Malcolm Percle
Malcolm A. Percle, 61, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019.He was a native of Thibodaux, La. and a resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, La. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin following visitation at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held after services at a later date.

Malcolm is survived by his loving wife, Marie LeBeouf Percle; daughter, Amanda Percle and husband Chris Stevens; grandchildren, Scarlet Stevens and Jaden Winston; siblings, Terri St. Peter, Melvin Percle Jr. and Cheryle Crochet.

Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Percle Sr. and Therese Gautreaux Percle; and daughter, Jennifer Percle.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Percle family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 13, 2019
