Malvin Mitchell "Bear" Jones departed this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose. He was 74, a native of Bordelonville.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at St. Luke AME Church, 300 Oak Street in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Malvin is survived by his wife, Juggie Jones; son, Koschine Lamar Jones; daughter, Miyoshi Domita Jones-Joseph (Paul Jr.); and grandchildren, Jair J. Joseph and Jairen P. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Leola Jones; and brothers, Alvin and David Jones.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019