Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke AME Church
300 Oak St.
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA HWY 308
BELLE ROSE, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA HWY 308
BELLE ROSE, LA
View Map
Malvin Mitchell Jones Obituary
Malvin Mitchell "Bear" Jones departed this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose. He was 74, a native of Bordelonville.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at St. Luke AME Church, 300 Oak Street in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Malvin is survived by his wife, Juggie Jones; son, Koschine Lamar Jones; daughter, Miyoshi Domita Jones-Joseph (Paul Jr.); and grandchildren, Jair J. Joseph and Jairen P. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Leola Jones; and brothers, Alvin and David Jones.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
