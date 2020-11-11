1/1
Mamie Smith Coleman
Mamie Smith Coleman, 94, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 6:17 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 2-4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Interment will be in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson, LA.
She is survived by her sons, Bernett and Clarence Coleman, Jr. (Janice); daughters, Barbara Mustiful, Irene and Corine Coleman; eight grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; brother, Percy; devoted friend, Loretta Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Coleman, Sr.; son, Albert Coleman; daughter, Rosa Bolden; parents, Emmitt, Sr. and Albertha Cross Smith; brothers, Oscar Harvey, Emmitt, Jr., Henry, and John Lynn; sisters, Bessie Mosely, Mathilda Solomon, Evelyn Martin and Gloria Young.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
