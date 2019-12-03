|
|
Mandy Guillot Blanchard, a native of Pierre Part and resident of Napoleonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 97 surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Anne Cemetery.
She is survived by her three daughters, Betty B. Cavalier (Claude Jr.), Dianne B. Thibodaux (Michael Sr.) and Karen B. Ordoyne (Clifton Sr.); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers Albruge Guillot, Elmo Guillot and Russell Guillot; and sister Maudra Ann Guillot Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adiole "Cat" Blanchard; her loving son, Rodney "White Bean" Blanchard; her granddaughter, Kayla Lyn Ordoyne; her parents, Noah Guillot and Victorine Aucoin Guillot; and siblings Malten, Isadore, Eugenie, Jerry, Amelie, Frank and Ridley.
She was a retired employee from the Assumption Parish School Board. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking for everyone, sewing, and volunteering at the nearby nursing home. She will be remembered as a caring and compassionate woman and will be dearly missed
by all that knew her. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and the staff at Audubon.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019