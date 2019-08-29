Home

Our Lady of Prompt Succor
723 N Bayou Dr
Golden Meadow, LA 70357
Mandy LeBoeuf Terrebonne

Mandy LeBoeuf Terrebonne, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. A native of Terrebonne Parish, and the daughter of a blacksmith and a seamstress, she was raised on the Plantation Point Farm in Montegut, but she lived the better part of her life in Galliano (Lafourche Parish).

She was a true Cajun through and through, tracing her Acadian/Cajun heritage to 1637.

Mandy was an active school, community and civic leader. She was President of multiple local school PTAs and a volunteer at Lady of the Sea General Hospital. She was leader of her children's Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scout Den. Mandy was a member of the Scholarship Committee of Partners in Education, a local private scholarship group that assisted many local students in attending college during the 1980s and 90s.

A loving wife and traveling companion of her husband Linwood "Woody" Terrebonne, Mandy was an adventurous and inquisitive traveler who easily made lifelong friends during her travels to the fifty U.S. States, two U.S. Territories, 42 foreign countries and eight Canadian provinces. She also loved going on cruises so much that she took 77 cruises ranging from the Baltic to the South Pacific and the Caribbean. She loved animals and was an avid sports fan and follower of the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mandy was predeceased in death by her father, Pierre Nicolas LeBoeuf; mother Palmire LeBoeuf LeBoeuf; sisters Effie LeBoeuf Sevin, Doris LeBoeuf Boudreaux and Lilly Mae LeBoeuf; brothers Andy Joseph LeBoeuf and Nicholas Anthony LeBoeuf; and step-grandson Brent Rivere.

She is survived by her husband, Linwood "Woody" Pierre Terrebonne; daughters Elaine Rivere and Theresa Terrebonne; son Joel Terrebonne; grandchildren Melissa Delaune, Tommy Hebert, Scott Rivere and Joshua Bourg; step-grandson Hansel Rivere Jr.; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

A wake will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. for family and 5 to 8 p.m. for friends and loved ones on Friday evening, Aug. 30 at Falgout Funeral Home in Cut Off.

Viewing will begin on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow. Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m., with gravesite burial services at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
