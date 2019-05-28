Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Mandy Lynn Landry Robinson

Mandy Lynn Landry Robinson Obituary
Mandy Lynn Landry Robinson, 33, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 30 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Robinson; children, Tysman, Lexie, and Noah Robinson; parents, Craig and Tammy Landry; brother, Ryan Landry and wife Tiara; and sister, Shantel Mokhtarnejad and husband Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carroll and Dolores Mire; and paternal grandparents, Jim and Marie Landry.

Mandy was a teacher at St. Charles Elementary School, recently named its 2017-18 Teacher of the Year. She loved spending time with her family and friends, by whom she will be loved and remembered always.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019
