Mandy Marie Witko, 36, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Chauvin Funeral Home and on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral services will begin following Wednesday visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Burial will take place privately by the family at a later date.
Mandy is survived by her children, Aleise Murphy and Malli Witko; mother, Mona Voisin and husband Clayton Voisin Jr. and father, Wilfred LeBouef; siblings, Kristen Dumond and husband Chase and Dustin McClendon and wife Amie; Harlee Voisin; half-sister Paige Bich and husband Tomas; half-brother Kyle LeBouef and wife Madison; nieces and nephews Kamryn, Vivian, Noah, Riley, Kayley and Lila; godchildren Kasen, Allie and Lillian; maternal grandfather Michael Sapia Sr.; paternal grandmother Lois LeBouef and paternal grandfather, Wilfred LeBouef Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tre' Murphy; maternal grandmother Mary "Judy" Sapia; and aunt Paula Bergeron.
Mandy was known for being hard-working and the life the party. Her girls were always her number-one priority. Her love for Saints and LSU football was a close second. Mandy always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
Mandy was also an organ donor. While working closely with LOPA and TGMC, Mandy helped save lives by giving the gift of life to several people. Mandy will be known as a legacy at TGMC as she was the first ever to have the "Hero's Walk of Honor" at this hospital. Please consider becoming a registered organ donor to save lives.
Mandy's family would like to thank Dr. Matt Watkins and numerous staff at TGMC for going above and beyond the call of duty.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Go Fund Me account under Mandy's name, which has been set up for her girls.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020