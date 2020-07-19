Manuel Dupre

Manuel "Menue" Dupre, 76, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on July 16, 2020.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Neil Dupre; daughter, Penny Chauvin (Peter); son, Tracy Dupre (Lisa); grandsons, Dustin Dupre (Mandy), Tait Dupre (Sierra), and Brody Dupre; granddaughter, Jenna Martin (Tyler); step-granddaughter, Ashley Chauvin; great-grandchildren, Holden and Lydia Dupre; step-great-grandchildren, Kyra and Hayden Lunceford; and sister, Nettie Hebert..



He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Dupre; parents, Eddie and Claudia Dupre; brothers-in-law, Luby "Richard" Neal and Junius "Bud" Hebert; and nephew, Julius Hebert.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Haydel Hospice for their help and support.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store