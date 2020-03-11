Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
March Bellon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Theriot, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church.
Theriot, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for March Bellon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

March Ella Porche Bellon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
March Ella Porche Bellon Obituary
March Ella Porche Bellon, 67, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family at 11:56 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was a native and resident of Theriot.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 13 at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Eloi Catholic Church. Burial will conclude services in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.

March is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Charles Dane Bellon; daughter Regina Bellon Bledsoe and husband Chad; sisters Fay Bourg and husband David, and Iana McElroy; brothers Roy Porche and Liley Porhe Jr.; four godchildren, Faith Bourg, Liley Derouen, Buddy Sampay and Paula Porche; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Liley and Inez Baudoin Porche; sisters Ramona Porche, Ruth Samanie, Sherry Fisher and Wanda Derouen; and brothers Ronald and Lindsey Porche.

March was a parishioner of St. Eloi Church and the community. She would often volunteer at school.

March was an amazing gardener and enjoyed working in her greenhouse. She was a loving mother to her family and she will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of March's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now