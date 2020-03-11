|
March Ella Porche Bellon, 67, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family at 11:56 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was a native and resident of Theriot.
Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 13 at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Eloi Catholic Church. Burial will conclude services in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.
March is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Charles Dane Bellon; daughter Regina Bellon Bledsoe and husband Chad; sisters Fay Bourg and husband David, and Iana McElroy; brothers Roy Porche and Liley Porhe Jr.; four godchildren, Faith Bourg, Liley Derouen, Buddy Sampay and Paula Porche; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Liley and Inez Baudoin Porche; sisters Ramona Porche, Ruth Samanie, Sherry Fisher and Wanda Derouen; and brothers Ronald and Lindsey Porche.
March was a parishioner of St. Eloi Church and the community. She would often volunteer at school.
March was an amazing gardener and enjoyed working in her greenhouse. She was a loving mother to her family and she will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020