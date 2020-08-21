Marcus Johnell Tardieff Jr., age 53, a native of Thibodaux, La., and resident of Atlanta Ga., passed away on Saturday Aug. 13, 2020.



Marcus is survived by his Wife: Andrea Trutman Tardieff, three children, two stepchildren and three grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by parents, Marcus Sr. and Ella Louise Gasery Tardieff; brother, Tyrone and Tardieff; grandparents, Joseph Tardieff and Harriet Scott (paternal) and Johnell and Lilly Gasery (maternal) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.





