Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Achee' Marks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Achee' Marks Obituary
Margaret Ann Achee' Marks, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 7, 2019.

The family has requested that there be no formal services.

She is survived by her son, Warren Marks Jr. (Norma); daughters, Danette Marks, and Denise Fontenot; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Marks Sr.; son, Thomas Marks; parents, Elmore Achee' Sr. and Vivian Bienvenue Achee'; brothers, Henry, Phillip, Elmore, Richard, Maurice, and Donovan Achee'; and sisters, Helen Rieve, Mercedes Reynolds, Frances Boyne, Agnes Tucker, and Marie Achee'.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.