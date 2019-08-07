|
Margaret Ann Achee' Marks, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 7, 2019.
The family has requested that there be no formal services.
She is survived by her son, Warren Marks Jr. (Norma); daughters, Danette Marks, and Denise Fontenot; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Marks Sr.; son, Thomas Marks; parents, Elmore Achee' Sr. and Vivian Bienvenue Achee'; brothers, Henry, Phillip, Elmore, Richard, Maurice, and Donovan Achee'; and sisters, Helen Rieve, Mercedes Reynolds, Frances Boyne, Agnes Tucker, and Marie Achee'.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019