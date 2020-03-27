|
Funeral services for Margaret Antill Dupre will be held privately due to the current extenuating health circumstances. Margaret will be laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery Mausoleum, Bayou Black, where the Rev. Mitch Semar will be the celebrant for the graveside gathering of the immediate family.
Margaret was born in Houma on July 29, 1935, the sixth of 10 children born to Earl "Bully" and Dorothy "Dot" Antill. She spent the majority of her early years in Preston, Cuba, was a former resident of Gibson and has resided in Houma for the past eight years. She left this earthly life in the evening hours surrounded by family Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 84 following a lifelong battle with Cancer. In past years, Margaret was one of the oldest living cancer survivors in Terrebonne Parish. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Margaret was a retired physical education teacher/guidance counselor. She earned a bachelor's degree in Education from LSU and a master's degree from Nichols State University. Margaret loved to travel, fish and go to the camp. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and watching most sports, especially LSU!
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her sons, Kurt Dupre and wife Darlene, and Travis Dupre and wife Kingfa; her daughter, Tina Dupre Meaux and husband David; one sister, Lucille "Lucy" Craigue; three brothers, James "Monroe" Antill, Barry Antill, and Nelson "Pio" Antill.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wickles Dupre Jr.; her parents, Earl Antill Sr. and Dorothy Antill; her brothers, Leon "Mac" Antill and Earl "Early Bird" Antill Jr.; and her sisters, Barbara "Barb" Guidry, Vivian "Viv" Antill, and Jenevieve "Jenny" Cantrelle.
Friends are encouraged to view Margaret's obituary and leave their memories and express their condolences in the online guestbook for Ms. Margaret's family. The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Drs. Charles Ledoux, Russell Henry, Lee Grafton and STAT Home Health for all their years of unwavering commitment.
