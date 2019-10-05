Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Margaret Boudreaux Prosperie

Margaret Boudreaux Prosperie Obituary
Margaret Boudreaux Prosperie, 78, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Al J. Naquin Jr.; daughters, Donna N. Matherne (Nolan), Juanita P. LeBouef and Martha P. Bergeron (Keith); sisters, Doris B. Dupre, Diana B. Hebert and Bonnie B. Breaux (Kenneth); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Al J. Naquin Sr.; second husband, Eudras A. Prosperie; parents, Druby and Margaret Boudreaux; and son-in-law, Errol LeBouef.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Journey Hospice, The Medical Team, and Theresa Chauvin for their care, support, compassion and love.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
