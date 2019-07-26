|
Margaret Burlew, 68, a native Bastrop, LA and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
She is survived by her husband, Milton J. Roussel Jr.; brother, Robert "Sam" Samuel Burlew (Cindy); nephew, Evan Hale Burlew; nieces, Allyson Burlew Parker (Corey), Elizabeth "Libby" Burlew Nelson, Dona Burlew Rodgers (Trevor), and Meredith Leanne Burlew; cousin, Robyn Givens Thomas (Jason); stepsons, Scott Roussel, and Jason Roussel (Amy); grandchildren, Devin, Kayden, Jaken, Jaylynn and Ethan Roussel; and numerous other cousins, great-nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don A. Burlew; and mother, Beulah Mae Givens Burlew.
Margaret was a full time extension educator for Louisiana State University Agriculture Center for 31 years (1979 - 2010). Margaret held a Bachelor's of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Northeastern Louisiana University in Monroe; Master's Degree in Clothing and Textiles from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge; and Post-Graduate Education in Family and Financial Management from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Margaret was a longtime advocate for Louisiana 4-H programs. She was also a longtime member of Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community (LVFC); Terrebonne Volunteers for Family and Community founder and member; Louisiana Extension of Family and Consumer Sciences (LEAFCS) member and served 3 terms as State President for LEAFCS.
She was a very active member of Kappa Kappa Iota (KKI) which is a national professional educator organization. She served on various national and regional committees for KKI; served 2 terms as the State President at the Eta State level, also served as 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Secretary, Empathy Chair while serving on many other Eta State committees; member of the Beta Iota Chapter (Houma) of Eta State where she served in every office possible and all existing committees; most recently served as Secretary for both Eta State and Beta Iota Chapter.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 26 to July 27, 2019