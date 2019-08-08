|
Margaret Elizabeth Johnson Brown, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the House of the Lord, 523 Hobson Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Byron J. Brown, Sr. and Andrew Matthews; daughters, Joan M. Staidum, Jean M. Brown and Deirdre James (Pastor Troy); special daughters, Paulette Hayes, Edna Cosey and Sarah Jones; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Earl Johnson Jr. (Sandra); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Brown Sr.; son, David Brown Jr.; parents, Earl Sr. and Zenobia Hannibal Johnson; brothers, Arlinton, William, Eldredge, Sheffield and Johnell and Lenist Johnson; sisters, Mercedes Slader, Beverly Allen, Emelda Cross, Bertha Matthews, Constance Williams and Rose Lee Johnson; paternal grandparents, Alex and Bertha Johnson; and maternal grandparents, William and Araminta Hannibal.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019