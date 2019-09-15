Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1985 Highway 308
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1985 Highway 308
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Euphie Landry


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Euphie Landry Obituary
Margaret Euphie Landry, 88, a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Melinda), Stephen (Junnae), and Brian Landry (Nancy); daughter, June Rountree (David); brother, Adolph Eschete; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Marie Landry; husband Alduce Clement Landry; parents Cullen and May Toups Bonnett; brother Harold Brown; and sisters Katherine Broussard and Ruth Bonnett Guzman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine's Hospice, 421 W. Airline Hwy., Suite l, Laplace, LA 70068 or Catholic Charities.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now