|
|
Margaret Euphie Landry, 88, a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Melinda), Stephen (Junnae), and Brian Landry (Nancy); daughter, June Rountree (David); brother, Adolph Eschete; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Marie Landry; husband Alduce Clement Landry; parents Cullen and May Toups Bonnett; brother Harold Brown; and sisters Katherine Broussard and Ruth Bonnett Guzman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine's Hospice, 421 W. Airline Hwy., Suite l, Laplace, LA 70068 or Catholic Charities.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019