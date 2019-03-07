Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Danos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret G. Danos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret G. Danos Obituary
Margaret G. Danos, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 9 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years, Forest J. Danos; daughters, Agnes Robinson (Raynell), Gwen Wolford, Rachel Trahan, Billie Jo Brito (Antonio) and Mary Kaye Danos; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Griffin Jr., Nelson Griffin and Gary Griffin; and sister, Lenora Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce J. Griffin Sr. and Leah M. Hartman Griffin; stepmother, Gertrude Perry Griffin; brother, James Griffin; and son-in-law, Don Trahan.

Margaret was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.