|
|
Margaret G. Danos, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 9 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years, Forest J. Danos; daughters, Agnes Robinson (Raynell), Gwen Wolford, Rachel Trahan, Billie Jo Brito (Antonio) and Mary Kaye Danos; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Griffin Jr., Nelson Griffin and Gary Griffin; and sister, Lenora Ray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce J. Griffin Sr. and Leah M. Hartman Griffin; stepmother, Gertrude Perry Griffin; brother, James Griffin; and son-in-law, Don Trahan.
Margaret was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019