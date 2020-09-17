1/1
Margaret M. Foret
Margaret M. Foret
Raceland - Margaret M. Foret, 63, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Sherry Boudreaux (Johnny); brothers, Kenneth Foret, Robert Foret (Julie) and Ronald Foret (Sue); sister-in-law, Gail Foret; 18 nieces and nephews and 26 great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thompson Foret Sr. and Bernice T. Foret; brothers, Thompson Foret Jr. and Richard Foret; sisters, Patricia Griffin (Andrew), Alice Peltier (Jessie) and nephew, Toby Griffin.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
