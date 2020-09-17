Margaret M. Foret

Raceland - Margaret M. Foret, 63, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sister, Sherry Boudreaux (Johnny); brothers, Kenneth Foret, Robert Foret (Julie) and Ronald Foret (Sue); sister-in-law, Gail Foret; 18 nieces and nephews and 26 great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thompson Foret Sr. and Bernice T. Foret; brothers, Thompson Foret Jr. and Richard Foret; sisters, Patricia Griffin (Andrew), Alice Peltier (Jessie) and nephew, Toby Griffin.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



