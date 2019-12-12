Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O’Bear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret T. O’Bear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret T. O’Bear Obituary
Margaret T. O'Bear departed this life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in Plaquemine. She was 78, a native and resident of White Castle.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 33110 Bowie St. in White Castle. Burial in the church cemetery.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Travis O'Bear; sons, Juan (Glenda) and Barry Nelson; daughters, Deann Pierre (Byron), Delacy O'Bear and Daisy Levy; brothers, Son Tate Jr. (Barbara), Charles Tate, and Herbert Adolph (Lillian); sister, Carolyn Brooks; a special friend, Lillie Jones; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Son Tate Sr.; and sisters, Mercedes Tate and Marion Smith.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -