Margaret T. O'Bear departed this life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in Plaquemine. She was 78, a native and resident of White Castle.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 33110 Bowie St. in White Castle. Burial in the church cemetery.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Travis O'Bear; sons, Juan (Glenda) and Barry Nelson; daughters, Deann Pierre (Byron), Delacy O'Bear and Daisy Levy; brothers, Son Tate Jr. (Barbara), Charles Tate, and Herbert Adolph (Lillian); sister, Carolyn Brooks; a special friend, Lillie Jones; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Son Tate Sr.; and sisters, Mercedes Tate and Marion Smith.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
