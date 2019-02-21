Home

Margarita Concepcion Raygadas Velazquez

Margarita Concepcion Raygadas Velazquez Obituary
Margarita Concepcion Raygadas Velazquez, 83, a native of Zimapan, Hildalgo, Mexico and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Francisco Javier, Edgar Uriel, and Manuel Garcia Raygadas; daughters, Marie Del Carmen, Julia, Maria Isabel and Sandra Garcia Raygadas; siblings, Jorge, Simon and Felicitas Raygadas Velasco; and many grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Raygadas Reynosi and Cointa Valasco Alvarez.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
