Margie "Cookie" Billiot, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, accompanied by her loving sister, Mary Ann Trotter. She was a native of Alabama and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the Funeral Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.



Cookie is survived by her sisters, Mary Ann Trotter and husband, Cody, and Maggie Galliano and husband, Randy; brother, Calvin McCorkel and wife, Farol Blanchard; and a host of nieces and nephews.



She will be dearly missed by her pet dog, Annabelle and cat, Tom.



Cookie was preceded in death by her parents, Clevelend "Mac" McCorkel Sr. and Marjorie Stabler McCorkel; and brothers, Cleveland Wesley McCorkel Jr., and James "Bit" McCorkel.



Cookie was loving and kind. Anyone who met her was blessed by her loving personality. There was a peace about her that could not be explained. It was easy for Cookie to make friends and she enjoyed cooking and delivering food to them. She was a store manager with over 25 years of experience. She will be dearly missed by all whom she had blessed.



Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019