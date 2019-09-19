|
|
Margie G. Triche, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Margie is survived by her children, Craig A. Triche, Gwen T. Barrilleaux (Ronnie) and Lisa T. Hebert (Todd); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sister Clara Galjour.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie J. Triche Jr.; parents Joseph and Agnes Galjour; great-grandchild "CeCe"; son Craig; companion Avery J. LeBlanc; and siblings Arthur, Dudley, Clyde, Lloyd, Wilbert, Frances, Lou, Loretta and Shirley Galjour.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019