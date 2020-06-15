Margie Rome Loupe, 80, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away on June 13, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.



Margie is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Tony) Duplantis; son, Rod (Wendy) Loupe; grandchildren, April (Chad), Brent (Mindy), Andre' Sr. (Lindsey), Amy (Brad), and Jessica (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lucas, Abigail, Andre II, Emma, Greyson, and Noah; sisters, Jane (Ed) Brown, Linda Faye (Charles Ray) Landry, and Gail (Charlie) Vidrine; sister-in-law, Linda Rome; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Loupe; parents, Exso and Olive Rome; son, Tod Loupe; granddaughter, Traci Duplantis; and brother, Jerral Rome.



Margie was a very loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, cooking, casino trips, making flower arrangements and helping with the church, St. Joseph's Alter. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



