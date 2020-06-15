Margie Rome Loupe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Rome Loupe, 80, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away on June 13, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Tony) Duplantis; son, Rod (Wendy) Loupe; grandchildren, April (Chad), Brent (Mindy), Andre' Sr. (Lindsey), Amy (Brad), and Jessica (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lucas, Abigail, Andre II, Emma, Greyson, and Noah; sisters, Jane (Ed) Brown, Linda Faye (Charles Ray) Landry, and Gail (Charlie) Vidrine; sister-in-law, Linda Rome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Loupe; parents, Exso and Olive Rome; son, Tod Loupe; granddaughter, Traci Duplantis; and brother, Jerral Rome.

Margie was a very loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, cooking, casino trips, making flower arrangements and helping with the church, St. Joseph's Alter. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved