|
|
Marguerite "Betty" Elizabeth Douglas Pitts, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Carol Pitts; brothers Freddie, Jr., Gerald, Sr. (Delores), Donald (Juanita), Bobby, Sr. and Benny Douglas; sisters Carolyn D. Washington (Fredrick) and Helen Marie Douglas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie, Sr. and Helen Willis Douglas; brothers, George and Nolan Douglas, Sr.; sister, Annie D. Doss; paternal grandparents, Eloi and Amelia Douglas; maternal grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Williams Willis; and nephews Nolan, Jr. and Darius Jehan Douglas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020