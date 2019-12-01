|
|
Marguerite LeBoeuf Clouse, 89, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Marguerite is survived by her son, Kyle Clouse and wife Melanie Comeaux Clouse; grandchildren, Allison Clouse Dugal and husband Trey, Steven Clouse, Kylynn Clouse Eschete and husband Kaine, and Jayme Scott and husband Jacob; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Elizabeth Richard, Jaya, Jasmyn, and Jardyn Scott, Kaydan , Rylee, Noah, and Micah Schexnayder, Karter, Kylah, and Kade Eschete; sisters, Mildred Voisin and Agnes Parsley; and sister-in-law, Stella LeBoeuf.
She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Clouse; parents, Teles LeBoeuf and Marguerite "Maggie" Jordan LeBoeuf; grandchild, Marcus Kenneth Schexnayder; and brothers, James LeBoeuf and Alvin LeBoeuf.
Marguerite was a woman of many talents and skills. She worked for T. Baker Smith as a secretary, a teletype reader and type setter for Times Picayune for many years; and many other skills throughout her life. Marguerite was an active member of the Bayou Grand Caillou.
The family would like to thank the staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospice; especially Bree, Dori, Leslie, and their chaplain Germaine.
Marguerite's memory and love will live on and never be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019