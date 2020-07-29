Marguerite Naquin Woolsey, born on October 7, 1926, passed out of this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Zephaniah Woolsey for 63 years. Mother of Edward Thomas Woolsey (Andrea) and the late Timothy John Woolsey. Grandmother of Annette Woolsey White (Robert), Sara Lynn Woolsey and Logan Thomas Woolsey.Great-grandmother of Ethan Thomas White. Daughter of the late Isabelle LaGraize Naquin and Nolan Louis Naquin. And sister of the late Ruby Gravois, Jeannette Fanguy, Leo Paul Naquin (Lois), and Robert "Bobby" Naquin.
She was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Terrytown, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 1, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey, LA. Interment in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
.