Maria Agneal Keller Harris, 92, a native of Vacherie and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 120 St. Charles St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Percy Jr., Ronald, David and Melvin Harris; daughters, Brenda H. Reels, Patricia, Beverly and Karen Harris; 37 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Geneive K. Magee; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy James Harris Sr.; daughter, Cheryl Lorraine Harris; parents, Bartholomew and Malvina Steib Keller; brothers, Paul, George, Arthur, Maurry and Julius Keller; sisters, Dora Chopin, Dorothy Laurent and Rita Jones; and daughters-in-law, Sheryl and Carolyn Harris.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019