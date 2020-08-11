Maria Conerly Simmons, 84, a native of Tylertown, Miss., and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.



A walk-through public viewing will be conducted from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Interment will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, 222 St. Paul Road, Tylertown, Miss., 39667.



She is survived by her sons, Marned Simmons (Jarnell) and Clfton Conerly; daughters, Linda and Annie Simmons, Robin S. Johnson (Charles), and Alisha Conerly; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Laverne Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends..



She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt W. Simmons Jr.; sons, Jessie L. (Marydale N.), Joseph Ray, Jerry Louis and Raymond Simmons; daughter, Rose Marie Simmons; parents, Jessie and Lilia Lee Peters Conerly; brothers, Jep, Jessie James and John Henry Conerly, and Frank James Smith; and sisters, Ruby Lee Stalling, Betty Smith, Bertha Lee Nevers Johnson.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



