Marian Arlene Thompson Butler

Marian Arlene Thompson Butler Obituary
Marian Arlene Thompson Butler, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:37 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Michael K. Butler, MD; daughters, Ebony and Yashica Butler; one granddaughter, Madison Davis; mother, Alice Landry Thompson; brothers, Isaac Thompson, Jr., Edward Embers (Beverly), Kenneth White, James White (Marie) and Earl Embers (Cynthia); sisters, Elvia Marie Davis, Charlotte Wells (Elder Leon), and Lucretia Embers; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac Thompson, Sr.; biological parents, Albert and Zenobia Poindexter Embers; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Zenobia Thompson; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Gustavia Landry.

In effort to comply with all federal, state and local government requirements, no public services will be conducted at this time. A memorial will be conducted at a later date.

The family appreciates the outpouring expressions of love shown during this difficult period and sincerely thank you all for your understanding.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
