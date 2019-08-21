|
|
Marian B. Charitat, age 97, a resident of Broussard, formerly a resident of Victoria, Texas and Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1921, in Thibodaux.
She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Thibodaux.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond H. Charitat, and her siblings, Loretta Stagg, Thiery Bourgeois, Roma Begue, Clifton Bourgeois and Zenon Bourgeois.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura C. Stelly of Broussard; son Richard H. Charitat of Richmond, Tex.; and three grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Kellie, Allison and Andre Stelly.
In her life she was a gifted and creative artist, as well as an extraordinary cook. She was a kind and devoted wife and mother.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, with Fr. Michael Delcambre officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at David Funeral Home, La. 89 in Youngsville, La.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019