Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Marian Calloway Obituary
Marian Callaway, 82, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Metairie.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her grandchildren, Quoradis Lazard, Jamie Davis and Marian Davis; sisters, Jeanette Banks, Mercydee Callaway; and brother, Willie Callaway Jr.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Marie Davis; son, Calvin Lee Simms; grandson, Melvin Davis; parents, Eula Brooks Callaway and Willie Callaway Sr.; and sister, Betty Callaway Alphonse.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019
