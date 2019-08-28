|
Marian Glorioso Galey, 91, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by one son, Donovan V. Galey and wife, Tiffany; and grandchildren, Jessica and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland J. Galey; parents, Congatina and Vincent Glorioso; sister, Anna Mae Lamartina; and brothers, Charles V. Gloioso and Anthony J. Glorioso Sr.
Marian graduated from Thibodeaux High School in 1944, and attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now U.L.L. in Lafayette. In 1947, she graduated with a B.S. degree in commerce education. She then taught one year at L.T. High School, a few miles from Thibodaux. This school was then closed due to a low enrollment.
At this time, Francis T. Nicholls Jr. College, a two year college, was ready to open its doors in 1948. Marian was offered the position of secretary to the dean. As the enrollment increased, it became a four-year college, now called Nicholls State University. Then, as secretary to the president, she also taught two typing classes. After 12 years there, her brother asked her to be his office manager at Auto Center, Inc. She worked there for 10 years before finally retiring to take over home responsibilities.
The family would like to thank Drs. Chester Boudreaux and Gregory Chiasson; Haydel Memorial Hospice; and her special caregiver Mary Percle.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019