Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Marie Ann Deroche Obituary
Marie Ann Deroche, 77, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until the religious service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Deroche (Patti) and John Deroche (Nancy); daughters, Cynthia Champange, Carla Scott (Chad), and Lisa Thomas (Travis); grandchildren, Crystal Albright, Cortney Dion, Sabrina Pitre, Travis Thomas Jr., Tabitha Thomas, Lacey Cressoine, Brenda Ledet, Laura Roddy, Taylor Usey, Jimmy John Deroche, Keith Plaisance, Melissa Plaisance and Jessica Plaisance; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Vincent Deroche Sr.; parents, Louis Joseph Lerille and Leonica Adam Lerille; brother, L.J. Lerille Jr., and sisters, Betty Lerille, Ruth Lorio, and Annette Lerille Piano.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
