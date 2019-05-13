|
|
Marie Clark Prejean, 93, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, May, 16, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
She is survived by a son, David Prejean and wife, Katie; daughter, Elaine P. Bayus and husband, Frank; four grandchildren, Stacy P. Bascle and husband, Kevin, Jerry Prejean and wife, Melissa, Jennifer Bayus Landry and husband, Darrel, and Angela Bayus Robertson and husband, Pernell; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one step-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John Prejean; her parents, Adam and Octavie Dupre Clark; four sisters, Antoinette C. Chauvin, Lorraine C. LeCompte, Anna Mae C. Blanchard, and Helen C. Hidalgo; and two brothers, Nelson and James Clark.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019