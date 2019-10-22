|
|
Marie Elise Beary Kearns, died early Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her son, Donald Bokenfohr Kearns (Jean Wickersham) of La Jolla, California; daughter-in-law, Susan Wakefield Kearns of Thibodaux; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Stanford Kearns of Baton Rouge; and Christopher Gutierrez (Amanda); and children, Alexandra and Amelia of New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bokenfohr Donald "Buck" Kearns; and her son, Thomas Stanford Kearns; parents, Edward Douglas White Beary Sr. and Marie Foret Beary; an dsiblings, Elizabeth Stagni, Barbara Norman and Edward Douglas White Beary Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass in celebration of Marie's life will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral.
Marie was born in and grew up in Thibodaux. She graduated from Thibodaux High School and Francis T. Nicholls Junior College.
Marie and Buck returned to Thibodaux after Buck completed military service and graduate school at L.S.U.
Marie's life was dedicated to Buck, her children and her extended family. She was always the epitome of grace and hospitality. She hosted many generations of Nicholls' students to home-cooked meals and counseling sessions for the homesick and downtrodden.
Marie was mother, confessor in chief and empathizer for many in and outside her nuclear family. Her wisdom, clear thinking and enormous heart will be missed by all she touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rady Children's Hospital Foundation (radyfoundation.org).
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019