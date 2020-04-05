|
|
Marie Eveline "tit tit" Verret St. Pierre, 74, of Dulac, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Azle Manor in Azle, Texas. She was born on April 30, 1945, in Houma, to the late John Verret and Eva Dion. She lived in Batson, Texas, for 20 years and was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church of Batson.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy St. Pierre Sr.; sister, Rosemary V. Scott; and brother, Edward Verret.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roy St. Pierre Jr. (Shawna) of Azle, Texas; her daughters, Cathy (Patrick) Trosclair, and Melinda Verdin both of Houma; and Mabeline St. Pierre of Livingston, Texas; brother, Calvin (Ella) Verret of Houma; and sister, Dorothy Mae Verdin of Houma.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brent, Brian Bergeron, Joshua Verdin, Charles "Chuckie," Christopher Haubois, Dyllan, Brianna, Noah St. Pierre, Livia Newton and Aileen Haubois who she considered "one of her own"; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Guedry Cemetery in Batson with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A family gathering was held on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Faith & Family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020