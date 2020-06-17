Marie Francis Christman Woody, 81, a native Wanatah, Ind. and resident of Houma, passed away on June 14, 2020.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 at Cornerstone Four Square Church, 200 Peach St. in Houma.



She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Ann Christman Martin and Christine Lee Christman Harshman; blessed with seven children, Andrea Bailey, Karen Bailey, Denise Royer (Allen), William H. Henn Jr. (Francine), Lisa Henn, Eric Henn and Jason Henn (Tiffany); 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren all whom she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Thelma Christman.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



