Marie Francis (Christman) Woody
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Francis Christman Woody, 81, a native Wanatah, Ind. and resident of Houma, passed away on June 14, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 at Cornerstone Four Square Church, 200 Peach St. in Houma.

She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Ann Christman Martin and Christine Lee Christman Harshman; blessed with seven children, Andrea Bailey, Karen Bailey, Denise Royer (Allen), William H. Henn Jr. (Francine), Lisa Henn, Eric Henn and Jason Henn (Tiffany); 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren all whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Thelma Christman.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved