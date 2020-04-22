Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Marie Walker
Marie Freida Walker

Marie Freida Walker Obituary
Marie Freida Walker, 95, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on April 18, 2020.

Services will be held privately by the family with burial at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.

Miss Marie is survived by her brother, James O. Walker; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis E. and Lorine Boquet Walker; brothers, Floyd and Willie Walker; and sisters, Eulah W. Arcement, Joyce Walker, and Claire W. Bergeron.

Marie was dedicated to her Catholic Faith and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was an honorary member of the Lady's Alter Society.

Marie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
