1/1
Marie Henrietta Lirette Guidry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Henrietta Lirette Guidry, age 82, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Liturgy of The Word will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in Terrebonne Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Henrietta "Menn" is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by her son, Timothy J. Guidry (Tonia); and daughter, Carla Guidry Gravenkemper (Chris); sisters, Elaine Luke, Betty Collins, Linda Wall, and Susan Marcel; granddaughters, Tori Lynn and Katelyn Guidry; and grandsons, Ross and Josh Gravenkemper.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Lirette and Malvina Voisin Lirette; husband, Louis Daniel Guidry; brothers, Sidney "Jimmy" Lirette, Ronald Lirette (Barbara), Loney Lirette, Gerald "Sam" Lirette, and Larry Lirette; sister, Hedy Bergeron (David); and brother-in-law, James Collins.

She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many, many friends who enriched her life so lovingly. There were no strangers to her, only friends.

Henrietta was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Her family is grateful to Rev. Alexis Lazarra for the wonderful care given to her in the final years of her journey to Christ Jesus. It was her greatest joy to spend time with family and friends, especially the children. As the oldest child of her family, she adored babysitting for the family and knew the value of caring for others. "For it is in giving that we receive." St. Francis of Assisi.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved