Marie Henrietta Lirette Guidry, age 82, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Liturgy of The Word will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in Terrebonne Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Henrietta "Menn" is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by her son, Timothy J. Guidry (Tonia); and daughter, Carla Guidry Gravenkemper (Chris); sisters, Elaine Luke, Betty Collins, Linda Wall, and Susan Marcel; granddaughters, Tori Lynn and Katelyn Guidry; and grandsons, Ross and Josh Gravenkemper.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Lirette and Malvina Voisin Lirette; husband, Louis Daniel Guidry; brothers, Sidney "Jimmy" Lirette, Ronald Lirette (Barbara), Loney Lirette, Gerald "Sam" Lirette, and Larry Lirette; sister, Hedy Bergeron (David); and brother-in-law, James Collins.



She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many, many friends who enriched her life so lovingly. There were no strangers to her, only friends.



Henrietta was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Her family is grateful to Rev. Alexis Lazarra for the wonderful care given to her in the final years of her journey to Christ Jesus. It was her greatest joy to spend time with family and friends, especially the children. As the oldest child of her family, she adored babysitting for the family and knew the value of caring for others. "For it is in giving that we receive." St. Francis of Assisi.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



