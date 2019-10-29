Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Fontenot Babin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jenelle Fontenot Babin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Jenelle Fontenot Babin Obituary
Marie Jenelle Fontenot Babin, 71, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 3:25 p.m. Born on May 13, 1948, she was a native of Port Barre, La. and resident of Houma.

Private services to be held.

Marie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Anthony Babin; sons Sean Anthony Babin (Tammy) and Blaine Patrick Babin (Monica); daughter Amber Rochelle Babin Luke (Brian); grandchildren Damian Babin (Amber), Megan Babin, Brenden and Reed Luke, Coby Babin, Justin Duplantis and Brett Drake; great-grandchildren Daniel and Elise Babin; brothers Johnny Fontenot (Tammy), Ricky "Dut" Fontenot (Melissa) and Mike Fontenot (Dana); sisters Cheryl Bonfanti (Jim Pastorick), Enola Stoute (Bob), Janice Deanie Bergeron (Boo) and Cindy Graham (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Royson and Jeanne Hilda Lalonde Fontenot; grandson Chandler Luke; great-granddaughter Amelia Babin; brother Donald "T" Ray Fontenot; and nieces Desiree and Erika Hidalgo.

Jenelle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her husband and visiting with her family. She was a very giving and loving person who always enjoyed making others laugh.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.