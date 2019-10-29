|
Marie Jenelle Fontenot Babin, 71, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 3:25 p.m. Born on May 13, 1948, she was a native of Port Barre, La. and resident of Houma.
Private services to be held.
Marie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Anthony Babin; sons Sean Anthony Babin (Tammy) and Blaine Patrick Babin (Monica); daughter Amber Rochelle Babin Luke (Brian); grandchildren Damian Babin (Amber), Megan Babin, Brenden and Reed Luke, Coby Babin, Justin Duplantis and Brett Drake; great-grandchildren Daniel and Elise Babin; brothers Johnny Fontenot (Tammy), Ricky "Dut" Fontenot (Melissa) and Mike Fontenot (Dana); sisters Cheryl Bonfanti (Jim Pastorick), Enola Stoute (Bob), Janice Deanie Bergeron (Boo) and Cindy Graham (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royson and Jeanne Hilda Lalonde Fontenot; grandson Chandler Luke; great-granddaughter Amelia Babin; brother Donald "T" Ray Fontenot; and nieces Desiree and Erika Hidalgo.
Jenelle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her husband and visiting with her family. She was a very giving and loving person who always enjoyed making others laugh.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019