Marie K. Theriot, 78, a native of Chackbay and resident of Houma, passed away on February 14, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Religious service will take place at 6 p.m.
Marie is survived by her husband, Robert Theriot; children, Eileen L. Chilek (Clarence), Terry J. LeBouef, Carl P. LeBouef (Kerrie), and Sandy A. LeBouef; three step-children; brother, Clabert (Audrey); sister, Judy Roussell; half-brother and godchild, Vincent P. Kreamer; half-sisters, Gloria K. Foret, Charlene K. Breaux (Bobby), and Kim K. Henry (Clent); grandchildren, Craig, Nicole, Tim, Kadi, Chelsea, Mariah, Maranda, Missy, Emily, and Mike; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Nolvin J. "Norman" LeBouef; parents, Clabert and Verna Dempster Kreamer; step-mother, Viley H. Kreamer; brother, Emeris Kreamer; half-brother, Elwood Kreamer; brother-in-law, Donald Foret; great-granddaughter; and special uncle and aunt, who cared for her at an early age when her mother passed away, John B. Landry and Emily K. Landry.
A special thanks to her caregivers, daughter Sandy LeBouef; and special friend Claudette Hite.
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019