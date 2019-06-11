Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Marie Houser
Marie Louise B. Houser, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marie is now reunited with her beloved husband John of 55 years and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burial will be held at a later date.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Lisa Houser and fiancé, Chad LeBouef , Debbie Hebert, and Gwyn McDonald; grandchildren, Travis Chauvin and wife, Megan, Derek Chauvin, Savannah Coston, Alexis Hebert and companion, Jason Murphy, Clint Hebert, Melissa Landry and husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Gage, Katelyn, Miya, Zoie, Talan, Alexander, Amelie, and Allison; sisters, Margaret Verret, and Kate Theriot; and brother, Edward Bonvillain.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Houser; parents, Harry and Margurite Fazzio Bonvillain; godchild, Kevin Theriot; brother, Randolph Bonvillain; stepbrother, Charles Bonvillain; sisters, Frances and husband, Joe Colwart, and Paula and husband, James Theriot; and stepsister, Dorothy "Dot" Bonvillain.

Marie was a loving and kind woman who adored her family dearly. She took pride in caring for her family and always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren. Marie loved to cook and have family gatherings especially for Christmas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 11 to June 12, 2019
