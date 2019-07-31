|
Marie "Mary" Louise Champagne, 87, a resident of Raceland, was called home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Champagne; sons Earl Champagne (Roxanna), Joey Champagne (Mat) and Roy Gros Jr. (Andre); daughters Kathy Kaberlein (Mike), Marlene Foran (Foster), Tammy Loupe (Maurice), Grace Griffin (Andrew) and Donna Escalante; daughter-in-law Melinda Champagne; 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eddy Champagne; parents John and Elvie LeBlanc; brothers Lawrence LeBlanc and Dr. John LeBlanc; and sister Leonelle Pourciau.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019