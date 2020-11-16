Marie Louise Exposito
Marie Louise Exposito passed away in Cut Off, LA on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born in Chauvin, LA on June 24, 1940 and was a long time resident of Golden Meadow, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, LA at 12:00pm, Noon. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Stanley "Skip" Guidry, Jr (Suzanne Hebert Pitre); grandchildren Neige Thibodaux Champagne (Tracy), Paul Thibodaux (Brandi Caronna), Gary Guidry (Katelyn Richard), Chas Guidry (Lindsay), Lyndsey Guidry Stanfield (Clayton "T-Clay"); great-grandchildren Austin and Avery Champagne, and Kai Stanfield; brother Francis Exposito ( Marie Jeanne) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Toni Jo Guidry Thibodeaux; parents Edward and Thelma Adams Exposito, and brother Philip Exposito.
Marie was a caring and compassionate person whose first love was helping others. She would have given you the shirt off of her back. An employee of over 35 years at Lady of the Sea Hospital, she started her career as a nurse's aide and later became a nurse. She worked on the medical/surgical floor, ICU, labor and delivery, emergency room, and clinic. Nursing was her passion but family was her heart. She enjoyed needlecraft and cooking, especially baking. Her family, friends and coworkers enjoyed her tea cookies for holidays and red velvet cake for birthdays.
Special thanks to Gloria Cheramie for her care and compassion when home while under hospice care, the staff of Notre Dame and St. Joseph Hospice, and South Lafourche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially Katie Callais, Jodie Gautreaux, Jodie Terrebonne, Tiffany Gisclair and Mr. Bob Duet.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Cancer Society
