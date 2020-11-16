1/1
Marie Louise Exposito
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Louise Exposito
Marie Louise Exposito passed away in Cut Off, LA on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born in Chauvin, LA on June 24, 1940 and was a long time resident of Golden Meadow, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, LA at 12:00pm, Noon. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Stanley "Skip" Guidry, Jr (Suzanne Hebert Pitre); grandchildren Neige Thibodaux Champagne (Tracy), Paul Thibodaux (Brandi Caronna), Gary Guidry (Katelyn Richard), Chas Guidry (Lindsay), Lyndsey Guidry Stanfield (Clayton "T-Clay"); great-grandchildren Austin and Avery Champagne, and Kai Stanfield; brother Francis Exposito ( Marie Jeanne) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Toni Jo Guidry Thibodeaux; parents Edward and Thelma Adams Exposito, and brother Philip Exposito.
Marie was a caring and compassionate person whose first love was helping others. She would have given you the shirt off of her back. An employee of over 35 years at Lady of the Sea Hospital, she started her career as a nurse's aide and later became a nurse. She worked on the medical/surgical floor, ICU, labor and delivery, emergency room, and clinic. Nursing was her passion but family was her heart. She enjoyed needlecraft and cooking, especially baking. Her family, friends and coworkers enjoyed her tea cookies for holidays and red velvet cake for birthdays.
Special thanks to Gloria Cheramie for her care and compassion when home while under hospice care, the staff of Notre Dame and St. Joseph Hospice, and South Lafourche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially Katie Callais, Jodie Gautreaux, Jodie Terrebonne, Tiffany Gisclair and Mr. Bob Duet.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved