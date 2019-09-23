|
Marie "Anna Mae" Oncale Hebert, 83, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Hebert, Alfred Hebert (Carol), Michael Hebert (Celeste), and Joseph Hebert (Elizabeth); daughter-in-law, Regina Hebert; grandchildren, Benjamin Hebert, Rory Hebert (Annie Waguespack), Cody Hebert, Regan Zibilich (Chad), Kati Toups (Ryan), Traver Babin (Tifany Percle), John Stevens Jr. (Brittan), and Scott Stevens (Kristen); great-grandchildren, Bailey Babin, Brittany Babin, Brylee Babin, Jack Stevens, Kate Stevens, and Noah Stevens; brother, Robert Oncale (Linda); and sisters, Gloria Kraemer (Nelson) and Sherry Hebert (Dane).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred "Biggy" Hebert; son, Timothy Hebert; grandchild, Eric Hebert; and parents, Junius and Elizabeth Oncale.
The family would like to thank St. Catherine's Hospice and Audubon Nursing Home for their care and compassion.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019